Ernest Everett Eddy, age 85, of Virginia passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Virginia Hospital.

A funeral mass will be said at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, in the Holy Spirit Church in Virginia. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the mass. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

A complete obituary to follow.

