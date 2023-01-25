Ernest ‘EJ’ Joseph Albright
Ernest “EJ” Joseph Albright, 92, of Hoyt Lakes passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.
Ernest “EJ” Joseph Albright, 92, of Hoyt Lakes passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.
He was born on December 30, 1930 to Felix and Stella (Holewa) Albright in Benton County, Minn.
EJ grew up and attended Foley High School having graduated from the Class of 1950. He was drafted into the US Army during the Korean Conflict where he was stationed in Germany. EJ had been employed by Erie Mining for thirty-six years, retiring from LTV Steel.
He was a member of the Aurora American Legion, the Hoyt Lakes VFW, Steelworkers Union 4108, and the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes.
EJ enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, bird watching, and was known for his storytelling and being a “prankster.”
Survivors include his children: Terrance “Cowboy” Albright of Hoyt Lakes, Timothy (Peggy) Albright of Alaska, Randy Albright of Foley, Theodore (Robin) Albright of Eveleth and Janelle Albright Kroska of Foley; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Joseph (Judy), Richard, Marie and Janice (Ron); as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Ed, Lawrence, Robert, Lester, Delphine, Leona, and Marcella; his former wife, Cleora; and his parents.
A funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery at a later date with military honors accorded by the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Color Guard.
