Erma V. Mattila, 86, died on Monday, July 5, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Mattila's Birch Lake Resort in Babbitt at 1 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Erma Mattila as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load entries