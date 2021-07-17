Erma V. Mattila, 86, died on Monday, July 5, 2021.
She was born on March 19, 1935, in Marshall, Minn., to Hans J. and Minnie T. (Kroll) Schmidt. Erma was united in marriage to John Donald Mattila on May 10, 1968. The couple owned the Mattila's Birch Lake Resort in Babbitt, where Erma ran the store for many years.
Erma is survived by her husband, John; children, Tom (Jess) Mattila, and Jody Mattila; grandchildren, Willow and Jay; sister, Norma (Orville) Koland; and numerous friends and acquaintances.
Erma was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jay Mattila; and six siblings.
A private memorial service will be held.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences, please go to rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.