Erma V. Mattila

Erma V. Mattila, 86, died on Monday, July 5, 2021.

She was born on March 19, 1935, in Marshall, Minn., to Hans J. and Minnie T. (Kroll) Schmidt. Erma was united in marriage to John Donald Mattila on May 10, 1968. The couple owned the Mattila's Birch Lake Resort in Babbitt, where Erma ran the store for many years.

Erma is survived by her husband, John; children, Tom (Jess) Mattila, and Jody Mattila; grandchildren, Willow and Jay; sister, Norma (Orville) Koland; and numerous friends and acquaintances.

Erma was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jay Mattila; and six siblings.

A private memorial service will be held.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences, please go to rangefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Erma Mattila as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries