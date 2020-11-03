Erma Jean Forseen, 88, of Virginia, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Essentia Health – Virginia.
She was born April 23, 1932 in Backus, Minn., the daughter of James and Josephine (Brody) Tilbury. Erma married Harry Nels Forseen on April 22, 1950, in Walker, Minn., and moved to the Virginia area shortly thereafter. She was employed by the National Tea grocery store, Lehrke’s Grocery, and retired from Festival Foods; was a member of the Chisholm Baptist Church; and a most excellent babysitter. Erma enjoyed quilting, puzzles, she loved spending time in her Bible and cherished time spent with her family. She chose to have an upbeat, positive attitude. “BG” loved watching after her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had a special bond with Ian.
Erma is survived by children: Jeff (Cindy) Forseen, Brad (Karen) Forseen and Julie (Paul) Buria, all of Mountain Iron, and Cindy Jamnick of Superior Wis.; grandchildren: Jill (Nick) Devich, Tim (Brooke) Forseen, Heather Bonicatto, Sarah (Dave) Marturano, Brianna (Cade) Lofquist, Katy (Reid) Romer, Jane (James) Bernard, Abby (Ian Hanson) Polski, Stephanie (Joshua) Irwin, Melanie (Travis) Koenen, Stephen (Alexis) Buria, and Cory Jamnick; great-grandchildren: Lauryn, Eli, Ian, Allen, Alice, Bailey, Grant, Brookelyn, Danika, Aiden, Carson, Brady, Adelyn, Addy, Claire, McKenzie, Kaden, Jerek, Hadlee, Olivia, and Ilo; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Allan Forseen.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in the Chisholm Baptist Church. Pastors Dan Erickson and Al Bedard will officiate.
Interment will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Memorials are the preferred way to honor Erma’s memory.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumnfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.