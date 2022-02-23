Erick Lee Schmidt, 53, of Duluth, passed away into the arms of the Lord, peacefully, and with loved ones and caregivers by his side at St. Luke's Hospital Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Erick was born Sept. 28, 1968, in Virginia, Minn., to Eugene and Beatrice (Andrews) Schmidt along with his twin brother, Karl.
Erick attended school in Virginia. He was an active member of the Cub Scouts and as a Boy Scout of Troop 115 (along with his favorite scoutmaster, Mr. Stickney). He traveled to Philmont High Adventure Scout Ranch in Cimarron, N.M., spending twelve days backpacking, camping, and climbing Mt. Baldy. Many summers were spent golfing, traveling across the United States and enjoying time with family at Bear Island Lake. Winters were spent downhill skiing.
For the past 15 years, Erick resided in Duluth where he received extraordinary, loving care from the staff of Northland Adult Foster Care, who became his second family. He loved watching movies, listening to music, going out for coffee, meeting people, and attending baseball games.
Erick is survived by his mother, Beatrice Schmidt; siblings, Karl (Lynne) Schmidt, Kathryn (Larry) Sandnas, and Karon (Tom) Urick; uncle, David (Terry) Andrews; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Schmidt in 2010.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Colin and the entire staff of Northland AFC, we will be forever grateful.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Chisholm Baptist Church.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
