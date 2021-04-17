Erica L. Wright, 32, of Coleraine, formerly of Chisholm, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 unexpectedly from a motor vehicle accident.
She was born June 5, 1988, in Hibbing, Minn., to Douglas Erickson and Patricia Wright.
She was a graduate of Duluth Public School and worked as a barista at Caribou Coffee Shop in Grand Rapids. Erica loved art, music and the outdoors.
Erica is survived by her father, Douglas and mother, Patricia (Shaun Jacobs); children: Kaylee Turner, Jeremy Hollenbeck, Henry and Nathaniel Richardson; siblings: Kathleen Erickson (Tyler Johnson) and their son, Omari Johnson, Amanda Erickson, Johnathan Erickson, Sarah Jacobs and step-sister, Alisha Lokken.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Enger Tower in Duluth and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Bennett Park in Hibbing.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
