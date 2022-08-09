Eric L. Koski

Eric Leslie Koski was born Sept. 11, 1951, to Edward and Eleanore Koski, the fifth of six children. Eric grew up near Tower on the family homestead. He attended school for a time in a one room schoolhouse and later graduated from Tower High School. One of his first jobs was working at the nearby Y-Store. He also worked for the Forest Service clearing and fixing campsites in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. After attending college in Ely to pursue an interest in art he began working for US Steel Minntac as a mobile equipment operator. Throughout his life Eric loved the outdoors and his family. He especially loved hikes with his family any time of year, kayaking on the river near his home, feeding the various wildlife and capturing pictures of nature, the people he loved, and of old things that were disappearing with plans to paint these later.
Eric is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Diana Koski; son, Cameron (Heather) Koski of Embarrass; daughter Melody Koski of Virginia; son Aaron (April) Koski of Fargo, N.D.; daughter Laura (Aaron) Burchfield of Kingman, Ariz.; five grandchildren: Mariah, Jonas, Ethan, Rafe, and Quinn Koski; brothers, Kenneth (JoAnn) Koski of Tower and Dennely (Sandra) Koski of Tower; sister, Sally (Mike) Leoni of Embarrass; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan; his parents, Edward and Eleanor Koski; and a brother, Gary Koski.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Ely Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
To plant a tree in memory of Eric Koski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.