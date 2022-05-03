Eric Joseph Oakman, age 58, of Lake Vermilion – Cook died Sunday, May 1, 2022, in his home with family by his side.
He was born Nov. 15, 1963, in Virginia, the son of Richard and Audrey (Peterson) Oakman, was a graduate of Virginia High school and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from St. Scholastica. Eric has been employed as a welder, a salesman and manager in mining services and equipment, for P&H, Holmes Recycling, and Hoover Construction. He was a member of the Pike Sandy A.A. group and Frank’s Taxidermy Hockey Team. Eric loved hockey, snowmobiling, fishing and being at the lake.
Eric is survived by his significant other: Annette Beise; children: Brittany Oakman of Baltimore, Kayli (Cade Stackpool, Fiancé) Oakman of Lake Elmo, Dane (Kayla Young) Beise of Virginia and Miranda (Ryan) Moller of Eveleth; siblings: Robert (Cheryl) Oakman of Ft. Myers, James (Jeannine) Oakman of Tower, Jack (Barb) Oakman of Fayal Twp., and Lois (Jeanne) Oakman of Superior; grandchildren: Aleigha, Lily and Layla; several nieces and nephews: Megan, Gage, and Jarod, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Jody Oakman.
The Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home in Virginia. Bruce Williams will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.
The family wishes to acknowledge the expertise and care of the Fairview Range oncology department, and especially Kim Pettinelli.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to Care Partners of Minnesota, PO Box 217, Eveleth, MN 55734.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
