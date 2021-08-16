Eric Jay Sanders

Eric Jay Sanders, 34, of Hibbing, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at his residence in Hibbing, Minn.

He was born March 7, 1987, to Jay and Lorrie (Walli) Sanders. Eric attended Eveleth Schools and currently worked as a yardman at Radco. He was a licensed tattoo artist and took an interest in learning and repairing almost anything.

Eric found peace riding bike, the outdoors and nature in general.

He is survived by his parents, Jay and Lorrie Sanders of Hibbing; sisters, Rachael (Murray) Nori of Makinen, Amanda Sanders of Virginia and Jessica Sanders of Virginia; nieces and nephews: Lyndsay, Callie, Emma, Ashley, Braydon, Alexis and Elijah; great-nephew and his buddy, Logan.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeremy (2008); maternal and paternal grandparents; uncle, David; aunts, Kathy and Sharon.

A Memorial Service led by family and friends for Eric will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.18, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.

