Eric Charles Newberg, 38, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Kinney May 11, 2022.
Eric was born June 7, 1983, in Edina, Minn. The son of Charles Newberg and Mary (Bruce) Newberg. Eric graduated from MIB in 2001. Then to college, to pursue writing. But he found his calling as a PCA in various facilities. Eric was a fanatical Vikings fan! He loved to draw, work on his family tree, watch horror movies, his Marvel comic characters, and being with his kids.
Eric will be forever loved and missed by Charles (Weston and Waylon, and James and Lily Kohler) Newberg and Mary (Bruce) Newberg; sons, Daniel and Gabriel; girlfriend, MyKayla (Revan and Matteo); grandmothers: Nina Buria and Vy Newberg; aunts, Lynn Newberg and Susan(Mia) Severson; uncles, Richard Buria, Cory (Barbara and Amelia) Buria and Steve (Sandy, Tyler, and Casey) Newberg; his best friend, Jake Rosier; multiple friends and co-workers; pets: Brutus, Aiden, Baby and Cornelius.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandfathers, David Buria and Ted Newberg; and uncle, Ryan Severson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Bauman Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service
Family Service Provided by Bauman-Cron at Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia, Minn.
