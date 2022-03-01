Eric Alan Kunnari
June 3, 1987 — February 27, 2022
Eric went home to be with his Savior unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
He was born on June 3, 1987, in Virginia, Minn., the middle of seven children.
It was as a child that Eric placed his trust in the Lord Jesus Christ to save him from his sins.
Eric graduated from homeschool and the Electrical Industrial Automative Technologies program at Mesabi Range College in 2006.
He was married to the love of his life and best friend Deanna Radtke on Dec. 18, 2010.
He began working for Sappi Paper followed by Minnesota Power at Laskin Energy. When Laskin shut down Eric and Deanna moved to Phoenix where he worked for Honeywell. His last job was with Auer Precision where he worked until his death.
Eric grew up with a love for Bible Camp, soccer, and even found a way to bring enjoyment to his siblings and friends while working in the strawberry fields of the family farm. Eric loved to pull pranks and those pranked remembered his spontaneous laughter. Eric’s life was marked by his loyalty to his friends and family. His willingness to help others at any time was a trait everyone appreciated. Eric was a fun-loving uncle who thrilled the kids with his unbridled enthusiasm for them. He had a special relationship with his brother Kevin’s children, Kylie, Corrine, and especially Auston. Grandpa Kunnari held a dear place in his heart, and he loved the biblical advice that Grandpa gave him. Eric will be missed by all who knew him.
Leaving his earthly body he entered into the loving arms of Jesus for eternity because he trusted in Christ’s complete work on the cross for his salvation. 1 Peter 3:18 “For Christ also suffered once for sins, the just for the unjust, that He might bring us to God.”
Eric is survived by his wife of eleven years, Deanna; and her parents Dan and Teri Radtke; his parents, Donn and Marilyn Kunnari; grandfather, Donald Kunnari; siblings: Renee (Jeff) Vruno, Kevin (Michele) Kunnari, Rozanne (Peter) Campbell, Justin (Megan) Kunnari, Kelly (Kyle) Hester, and Alex (Kaylee) Kunnari. He also leaves behind his brother and sisters in law Shannon Hautala, John (Doris) Radtke, and Donna (Mark) Pettinelli; along with a great cadre of nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lorraine Kunnari; and cousins, Mark Nygaard and Jonathan Miller.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Grace and Truth Bible Church in Virginia with Pastor Dan Miller officiating.
