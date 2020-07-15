Emma O. Dolinar, of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of 99. She was a wonderful woman and will be missed by all who loved her.
Emma Olga Erickson was born Jan. 6, 1921, to parents Alfred and Carrie (Peterson) Erickson. Emma was the oldest of three girls, and she loved growing up in Chisholm. Her childhood was filled with fond memories of berry picking with her father and gathering with extended family at the family cabin on Big Sturgeon Lake.
After graduating from high school, Emma attended a junior college. One night she met a handsome young man at the roller skating rink. His name was Stanley Dolinar. Their love quickly blossomed and they exchanged wedding vows in 1941. Stanley served in the Armed Forces, and his unit was shipped out soon after their wedding. Luckily, Emma wasn’t alone. Her sister Alma lived nearby in Tacoma, Wash., and they both worked at the shipyards to help the war efforts.
When Stanley returned home from the war, they moved back to Minnesota and settled in Hibbing to raise their family. Emma and Stanley were blessed with two wonderful children, Kathy and Dennis. Family was always so important to Emma, and she passed strong family values onto her own children. She took them berry-picking and made sure they spent a lot of time with extended family too.
Emma hosted many family get-togethers at her cabin. She loved playing cards, taking long walks and swimming in the lake. Emma also enjoyed watching the wildlife. She’d feed the birds and chipmunks, and all of the neighbor dogs stopped by for a treat from Emma.
Throughout the years, Emma was a dedicated member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was proud to be the oldest member of the church. One of her favorite church events was the monthly pasty bake that she and the other women would put on. Emma called herself a “Holy Roller” because of all the dough she had to roll out.
About four years ago, Emma moved to Jordan to be closer to her family. She received excellent care from the staff at Oak Terrace and enjoyed frequent visits from her family. Emma loved when her grandsons stopped by for a visit. They would bring their dogs, send flowers and cook fresh fish from up north. Emma also loved visits from her children, her special niece, Janet Hjelmeland and her son-in-law who would visit with Emma over a margarita.
Emma was a strong-willed and opinionated woman. She had a big heart and loved her family dearly.
Emma will live on in the hearts of her children, Kathy (Billy) Porter and Dennis Dolinar; grandchildren, Kevin Lindgren, Brian Lindgren, Brad Lindgren; nieces and nephews; other loving relatives and dear friends.
Emma was preceded by her husband, Stanley; sons-in-law, Tim Lindgren and Joe Wruck; granddaughter, Stacy Lindgren; sisters, Alma (Bernard) Sullivan, Anna (Sonny) Pervenanze. Just a few days after Emma passed away, she was joined in Heaven by her beloved daughter-in-law, Leslie Preksta.
A graveside service will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at 1 p.m. Monday, July 20. Pastor Terry Tilton will preside and Emma’s grandsons will act as urn bearers.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation proudly serves the Dolinar family. www.BallardSunderFuneral.com
