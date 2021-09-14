Emma Jean Calgaro earned her angel wings on Monday, Sept. 12, 2021, at her home. Emma captured the hearts of so many through the blog Emma’s Heart Journey. Family and friends eagerly awaited Emma’s next adventure. Emma loved her older brother, Noah. She had her favorite toys including Red Bear. She loved being outside and going for rides in the stroller. Emma loved listening to music and Disney movies.
Emma Jean was born on April 14, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern, where she then was transferred to the critical care unit at Children’s Minnesota.
Emma Jean’s memory will forever be cherished by her parents, Melissa and Kody Calgaro; her two older brothers, Noah and Elliott; her older sister, Lyla; her maternal grandparents, Brian and Kathy Birt; paternal grandparents, Dave and Mitzie Calgaro; maternal great-grandparents, Gene and Gloria Birt; paternal great-grandmother, Emma Kapla; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends of the family.
Emma Jean was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Junior and Jean Lundquist, maternal great-aunt, Mary Farnsworth; paternal grandfather, Joel Gangnes; paternal great-grandparents, Robert and Marian Skrbich, Richard Calgaro, Nola Renskers and Arnold Renskers.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Children’s Minnesota Foundation (Cardio & Vascular Dept) (CBC-3-FOUN 5901 Lincoln Dr. Edina, MN 55436).
A Celebration of Emma Jean’s Life with family and close friends will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Big Lake, Minn. A time of fellowship will be announced at the celebration.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Big Lake.
