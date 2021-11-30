Emily Patricia ‘Pat’ Bailey

Memorial Services will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Becker for Emily Patricia Bailey, 81, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Nov. 24, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Family and friends may call an hour before the service at the church in Becker.
Pat was born April 21, 1940, to Emery and Iona (Littler) Bailey in Cooley, Minn. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1958. Pat’s greatest joy was found in time spent with her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. Her many talents and hobbies included; playing the accordion, cooking, baking, crafts, gardening, travel, and meeting new people. Her sense of humor and compassion for others will be dearly missed. Once you met her, her bubbly personality and generous heart had you hooked for life.
Pat was known for being an incredibly strong person, and gave credit to her love for God and personal relationship with her Lord Jesus, which carried her through the hardships in life.
Pat is survived by her children: Ruth (Carl) Peterson of Beaufort, S.C., Paul (Sveta) Sundstrom of Afton, Minn., Nora Lewandowski of Big Lake, David Sundstrom of Big Lake, and Amy Bailey of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Chase Lemmer, Camaron Lemmer, and Chelsey Hancock; and seven great-grandchildren; brother and sister, Marvin Bailey, of Nipomo, Calif., and Darlene Antinozzi of Zimmerman, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Michael Lewandowski; and her sister, Evelyn Tenczar.
Arrangements are being entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.
