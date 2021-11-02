Emily I. LaTendresse, age 92-1/2, longtime resident of Hibbing and formerly of Gheen, Minn., passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, peacefully with family at her side.
She was born May 11, 1929, in Mohawk, Mich., the daughter of Zigmund and Anna Klakoski. She was a graduate of Orr High School. Emily was united in marriage to Maurice LaTendresse on Aug. 25, 1954, in Fargo, N.D. She was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Emily was the type of person who never wanted to tell her loved ones the word “no”, if she really meant “no” she would say “we’ll see.” She lived her life always helping and doing things for others - even if it meant putting herself second. She would always lend an ear and would offer an opinion, but was never judgmental – even though she was usually right. Emily was a social person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved having them over for homemade meals because she was a spectacular cook and housekeeper. At Christmas time she would make 50 dozen cookies just to give most of them away. She endlessly gave from her heart.
Emily is survived by her children: John (Kathy) Wrobel of Bovey, Minn., Patricia (Terry) Martin of Fresno, Calif., Edward (Gayle) LaTendresse of Hibbing, Alan LaTendresse of Hibbing, and Renae (Doug) Rajkovich of Blaine, Minn.; grandchildren: David (Amy Jo) Wrobel, Tracee (David) Lindquist, Dana (David) Theisen, Ann Emerson, Michael (Jen) Hanson, Scott (Dani) Hanson, Robert (Beth) LaTendresse, James (Meghan) LaTendresse, and Angela (Tyler) LaTendresse; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice; daughter, Alberta Smith; and brothers, Walter and Edward Klakoski.
A Mass of Christian Burial for family and close friends will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Fr. Daniel Weiske will be the celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.
Inurnment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
