Emily Emma Dostal, 86, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her home.
She was born Dec. 4, 1935, in Bagley, Minn., to Conrad and Helena (Johnson) Iverson. She was a graduate of Bagley High School and attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. Emily was united in marriage to Lawrence “Larry” Dostal on Aug. 24, 1957, in Chisholm. She worked for many years for the First National Bank in Chisholm as Cashier. She was a very active member at Faith Lutheran Church in Chisholm and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, gardening, playing card games and baking.
Emily loved the time she spent at Faith Lutheran Church in Chisholm, as her faith was very important to her. She was church Treasurer for many years, regularly attended Sunday service and Wednesday bible study, was very supportive of others, and was in charge of Giving and the bulletin board. If she wasn’t at home, chances are Emily was at Faith Lutheran.
Emily was a very active member of Eastern Star for over 50 years in Chisholm, and then in Hibbing, where she was Treasurer. She was a Past Matron, and was honored to serve as Past Grand Marshal of the Grand Chapter of Minnesota. Emily cherished the many, many life-long friendships with her Eastern Star Sisters and Brothers.
Emily was beloved in the community and never failed to give her time and energy to her friends and family. She was full of life and joy and shared that with those around her. Emily especially enjoyed sharing her scotcharoo recipe with her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards with her children and grandchildren, especially Thirty-one, which was a favorite pastime during family gatherings. She was quick to smile and laugh and will be missed by all those who knew her.
Emily is cherished by her sons, Mark (Suzanne), and Michael (Kari); grandchildren: Kieran, Aidan, Karlie, Shaye, Jadyn and Jared; brothers: Vernon, Randy, Jefferey, and David, sisters: Marlene, Jeanette, and Judith; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; sisters, Rosemary, Cora, and Geraldine “Gerry”; and brothers, LeRoy and Eugene.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Chisholm. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel in Chisholm and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday with Vicar Tauna Roth officiating. Inurnment will be at the Chisholm Cemetery. The family prefers memorials to the Faith Lutheran Church in Chisholm.
To send flowers to the family of Emily Dostal, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.