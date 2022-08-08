Emily Emma Dostal

Emily Emma Dostal, 86, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her home.

She was born Dec. 4, 1935, in Bagley, Minn., to Conrad and Helena (Johnson) Iverson. She was a graduate of Bagley High School and attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. Emily was united in marriage to Lawrence “Larry” Dostal on Aug. 24, 1957, in Chisholm. She worked for many years for the First National Bank in Chisholm as Cashier. She was a very active member at Faith Lutheran Church in Chisholm and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, gardening, playing card games and baking.

To send flowers to the family of Emily Dostal, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Service information

Aug 12
Visitation
Friday, August 12, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel
205 NW First Street
Chisholm, MN 55719
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 13
Visitation
Saturday, August 13, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Faith Lutheran Church
302 1st Avenue SW
Chisholm, MN 55719
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 13
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 13, 2022
11:00AM-11:30AM
Faith Lutheran Church
302 1st Avenue SW
Chisholm, MN 55719
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries