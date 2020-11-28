Emily Elaine Wahlberg, 81, died peacefully at home on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Emily was born on Nov. 24, 1938, in Ely, to Reino and Rachel (Rosdet) Wahlberg. She was a graduate of Memorial High School, Ely Junior College, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Illinois.
She taught high school science in Illinois for 31 years, and retired to her summer property on Burntside Lake. Emily built her dream house, operated Burntside Heritage Tours, and established beautiful flower gardens and welcoming habitat for humans and critters.
Emily was active in the community, especially supporting the arts, the DFL, the winter festival, VCC, and the Town of Morse. Her last determined act was to get out to vote on November 3rd.
Emily is survived by Barbara Berglund; her brother, Richard (Dana) Wahlberg of Duluth; and by many friends, several cousins, nieces, step nieces, great nieces and great nephews; and by her special helper and friend, Heather Flikke Griffith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her brother, Jerry in 2013.
A gathering of family and friends will be in summer.
Memorials to Northwoods Partners, Cripple Critter Ranch, or VCC Foundation preferred.
