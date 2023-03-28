Emilie Carlene Warwas (Widmark)
Emilie Carlene Warwas, 82, of rural Nashwauk/Bovey, beloved mother, grand-mother, and great-grandmother, died at Annandale Care Center with family by her side on March 20, 2023.
Emilie was born January 23, 1941, to Carl and Elfreda (Halvorson) Widmark in Alida, Minn. As a young girl, she lived between her parents’ farm in Bagley and their home in Bemidji, Minn. After marrying Norman on August 15, 1959, they lived for several years in Bemidji, she and her husband then moved to rural Nashwauk in 1965, and finally, to rural Bovey, until recent health problems necessitated a move to a facility that could better care for her, where she would spend the rest of his life until her passing. Emilie spent much of her early married life being a homemaker and nurturing mother to her three children, selling Avon, Queens Way, Mary Kay, Shaklee, and various other products over the years, and eventually opened a little clothing shop in Nashwauk called The Jean Jungle. She was a member of the Nashwauk Lutheran Church and MCCL. Her true passion was cooking and entertaining for her family, friends, and neighbors. She enjoyed visiting, playing cards, crafting, sewing, baking, cake decorating, studying holistic medicine, and going out to supper with friends and family, and she cherished her time with her grand and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Tanya (Tim) Kennedy, Rebecca (Clay) Mariucci, Terry (Stephanie) Warwas; siblings, Carolyn Anderson and Lynette Kile; grandchildren, Andrew (Andrea) Bibeau, Jade (Michael) Vespa, Nicholas Mariucci, Rio Mariucci, Seth (Tristan) Warwas, Mariah (Sven) Johnson, Levi (Katie) Warwas, and Grant Warwas, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her stillborn son, Michael James Warwas; granddaughter, Britta Brianna Bibeau; parents, Carl Edward Widmark and Elfreda (Halvorson) Widmark; and siblings, Evonne (Halvorson), Cyndee (Holland), and Gary Widmark.
The Warwas family would like to thank the staff at Annandale Care Center in Annandale, Minn., and St. Croix Hospice, Buffalo Hospital, and St. Cloud Hospital for the excellent care that was received by our mother, and all the love and support of our many family members and friends.
A celebration of life and graveside ceremony for Emilie will take place on Saturday, April 1, at Nashwauk Alliance Church in Nashwauk, Minn. Visitation will be at 1 p.m.; funeral at 1:30 p.m. Luncheon following the funeral, and Burial at Nashwauk Cemetery following lunch.
