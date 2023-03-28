Emilie Carlene Warwas (Widmark)

Emilie Carlene Warwas (Widmark)

Emilie Carlene Warwas, 82, of rural Nashwauk/Bovey, beloved mother, grand-mother, and great-grandmother, died at Annandale Care Center with family by her side on March 20, 2023.

To plant a tree in memory of Emilie Warwas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries