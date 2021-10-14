Emery Clarence Trangsrud passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the age of 90 at The Waterview Pines in Virginia, Minn.
He was born Dec. 20, 1930, to Melford and Mabel Trangsrud in Duxby, Minn., where he grew up on the farm and went to school until the 8th grade. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. He farmed until 1950 when he enlisted in the Army. He was in active duty in the Korean War until 1952. He was in the reserve and was honorably discharged in 1960.
On June 4, 1955, he married the love of his life JoAnn Solberg. They celebrated 60 years of marriage together. For a brief time they lived in Scobey, Mont., where he worked for Murphey Brothers Ranch. In 1960 they moved and made their home in Embarrass, Minn. In 1959 he started working for Erie Mining Co. as a train operator until retirement in 1992. They had four children, Mark, Bradley, Kelly and Julie.
Emery was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 4108, United Steelworkers union, and a member of the Hope Lutheran church in Embarrass. He loved his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, camping, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, dancing, music, nascar and snowmobile racing, marbles, and playing cards.
Emery is survived by his four children: Mark from Blaine, Wash., Bradley (Sue) from Embarrass, Kelly from Roseau, Minn., and Julie from Sanford, Fla.; six grandchildren: Carrie (Paul), Sarah (Brian), Donovan (Natasha), Andrew, Katie (Christian) and Emily; eight great-grandchildren: Tanner, Dillon, Breydon, Jacob, Annabelle, Colin and Evie Mae.; brother-in-law, Ron Solberg; brothers, Julian and Milo; sister, Elna; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn; brother, Marvin Trangsrud and his wife Helen; nephews, Dallas Trangsrud, Mike Solberg; great-niece, Nora Munstenteiger; brothers-in-law, Gene and Arlyn Solberg; sister-in-law, Shirley Scott; parents, Melford and Mabel; and maternal in-laws, Earl and Edith Solberg.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the Embarrass Cemetery.
