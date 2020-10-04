Elwin S. Asperheim, 96, of Mountain Iron and formerly of Cohasset and Duluth, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.
He was born March 25, 1924, in Duluth the son of Samuel and Vivian (Marvin) Asperheim. He attended school at Lakewood grades 1-12 in Duluth. Elwin was united in marriage to Myrtle I. Erickson on June 23, 1945, in Duluth. A Veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, Elwin served in the Merchant Marines in England and Normandy during WWII.
Elwin worked as a truck driver for Glendenning Trucking. He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, wintering in Arizona, and tinkering.
Elwin is survived by his wife: Myrtle; children: Eileen (Larry) Brunette of Brooksville, Fla., Larry (Gail) Asperheim of Hibbing, and Richard (Cheryl) Asperheim of Duluth; nieces: Sharon Bard of California, and Darlene Price of Michigan; grandchildren: Michael Pero, Mark (Tanya) Pero, Tracy (Tim) Angelo, Kari (Ron Farr) Zieske, Matthew Asperheim, and Amanda (Brayden) Ward; great-grandchildren: Jordan Zieske, Maggie Zieske, Kamdyn Ward and Teagan Ward; step-great-grandchildren: Samantha Farr, JonMarie Farr and Gio Angelo; brothers: Frank Asperheim of Cloquet, Minn., and Daniel Asperheim of Barnum, Minn.; and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ross Asperheim; sister, Beatrice Stanford; and nephew, Fred Bard.
A graveside service will be held in the Sunrise Cemetery at a later date.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.