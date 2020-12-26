Elvira “Vera” Peterson, 87, a lifelong resident of Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
She was born on April 18, 1933, to Manuela (Fragnito) and Roy Hlaca. Vera graduated from Virginia Roosevelt High School Class of 1950 and the former Virginia Junior College. She was united in marriage to Robert L. Peterson on April 19, 1952.
Vera was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church both of Virginia. She was a long standing and active member in Sacred Heart guilds. In her early years, Vera was employed with Piggly Wiggly and Super One grocers of Virginia. She also provided and volunteered her time in food service for her local community. Bowling, bocce and music were a few of her many interests. Vera was very proud of her beloved “Sewing Club” with several high school classmates spanning over 50 years. Faith and family always came first and Vera was most proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. You could find family or friends gathered around her dining room table day or night for meals, conversation, coffee, and games or card-playing. Vera’s legacy will live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her.
Surviving Vera are her three sons, Thomas (Linda) of Virginia, Mark (Lesley) of Lakeville, Minn., and Richard (Stacy) of Murphy, N.C.; one daughter, Lisa (Douglas) Stasek of Eden Prairie, Minn.; grandchildren: Ryan (Melanie) Peterson, Eric (Devon) Peterson, Brandon (Jill) Peterson, and Erin and Zoe Stasek; great grandchildren: Brennan and Brady Peterson, Hailey (Cody) Laakso, Cade, Chase and Henry Peterson, Madison and John Neeley, and Allie Peterson; and one sister-in-law, Pam Hlaca, and nieces and a nephew all of New Zealand, and several cousins; very special friend and neighbor, Marlene Kovich.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2003; her parents; her two brothers – Dale and Don; grandparents; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A private family memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Michael Garry as celebrant.
Burial and Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.