Elvin “Larry” Edwardson, 77, of Eveleth, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Larry was born on May 29, 1943 in Duluth to Elvin H. and Ethel V. (McDonald) Edwardson. He graduated from Denfeld High School, Class of 1961. Larry worked at McDonald Construction; served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam, served in the United States Army Reserves (Mess Sergeant) and retired from the City of Duluth in the street maintenance department.
Larry was president of Arrowhead Stamp Club, member of National Landing Ship Tank, Minnesota Landing Ship Tank, United in Christ Lutheran Church, Northland Vietnam Veterans Association, Gilbert VFW, Virginia American Legion and the Virginia Senior Center.
Larry enjoyed stamp collecting, camping, fishing, casino trips, traveling, singing, playing guitar, Monday night Wrestling and Oak Island tv shows. He liked living at the lake and was involved with his kid’s activities. Larry loved his family and friends and enjoyed being a host father to Dr. Glenda Nadine Lovell from Belize; Marisol Inigo- Basterra from Spain; Effie Bogdu from Greece; Roberto Kozdra from Brazil and Lena Glyz from Turkmenistan.
Larry is survived by his wife, Elaine; son, Eric “Heiko” Edwardson; daughters, Lori (Mike) Welch, Lisa (Jerome) Greene; grandchildren: Jameson Danielson, Joshua Danielson, Carissa Welch, Jacob Greene, Caden Welch, Jeremiah Greene; great-granddaughters Clarissa and Adalyn Danielson; sister-in-law, Kathy (Curly) Patterson; and godson, Nick Pirkola.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Nick Hietalati and Muriel (Hanson) Morgan; granddaughter, Jessica Greene; and three infant siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, at United in Christ Lutheran Church, Eveleth. Pastor John Dietz will officiate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
You can watch the service on Facebook Live @ United in Christ Lutheran Church, ELCA, Eveleth. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
Inurnment with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
