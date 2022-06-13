Elvi Saralampi
December 20, 1929 — June 10, 2022
Elvi Saralampi, 92, of Toivola, Minn., passed away June 10, 2022 at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn., with her husband and son Rus at her side.
She was born to Finnish immigrants Kalle and Fiina (Wiitamaki) Salin on December 20, 1929 on their farm in Zim, Minn. She was the youngest of 10 children. Elvi attended schools in Forbes and Cherry and was the valedictorian of the Cherry High School class of 1947. On December 4, 1948 she married Alvin Saralampi at the parsonage of First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. For many years she was a farm wife and mother. She milked cows, tossed hay bales, and worked in the woods with Alvin. She baked the best bread and Finnish cardamom bread!
Active in her church and community, she was a former township clerk, taught Sunday school, was the church treasurer and member of the Ladies Guild at Hope Lutheran Church in Toivola. She was a 4-H sewing leader and sewed beautifully herself. She won the district Make it with Wool contest in 1964. At the age of 40 she returned to school and in 1971 graduated from the Junior Accounting program at Eveleth Vocational Technical School. She found her perfect job as a bookkeeper at the Hibbing Cooperative Credit Union and worked there for 15 years.
Three things Elvi loved were dancing, dogs (especially collies) and reading. She and Alvin were wonderful dancers and were often complimented for their polkas and waltzes. Books, newspapers and magazines were always found near her chair. She was an avid reader. At Heritage Manor she enjoyed visits from her granddogs Buster and Boxer and the therapy dogs.
Elvi was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Eino, Elmer, Charles, Daniel and George Salin; and sisters: Signe and Helen Salin, Lillian Turkula and Miriam Riippa.
She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Alvin; daughter, Evelyn Kliever of Duluth; sons: Alan (Donna) of Ely, Russell and Roger Saralampi of Toivola; grandchildren: Kristi Redus, Richard Cernota, Nora Haigh, Magen Saralampi, Monica Jarvi, Kelsey Stay and Abbey Saralampi; several great-grandchildren; and one great great grandson.
There just aren’t adequate words to express the gratitude the family extends to the staff of Heritage Manor in Chisholm. The tender care given to mom in the 16 years she lived there and the support of our family will never be forgotten. She loved you all!
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 18 at Hope Lutheran Church in Toivola. Visitation will be at noon, with the service at 1 p.m. Memorials are preferred to Hope Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.