Elsie Vienna Tapio

Elsie Vienna Tapio, 82, of Aurora, passed away on September 7, 2022, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.

Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 , at 2 p.m., at Brimson Cemetery in Fairbanks Township, with Pastor Belle Westman officiating. A gathering will be held at Petrell Hall after the service

To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Tapio as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries