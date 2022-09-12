Elsie Vienna Tapio, 82, of Aurora, passed away on September 7, 2022, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 , at 2 p.m., at Brimson Cemetery in Fairbanks Township, with Pastor Belle Westman officiating. A gathering will be held at Petrell Hall after the service
Elsie was born on September 19, 1939, to Waino Walkama and Vienna (Simola) Walkama in Duluth. She graduated from Cotton High School, and Duluth Business College. On June 27, 1959, she married Melvyn Tapio at the Walkama homestead. They were happily married for 63 wonderful years.
She was employed at Aurora State Farm Insurance Agency, was the Assessor for the Town of White, Aurora, and Embarrass for many years, and was the office manager for NTM (National Tooling and Machine) located in Fridley. She was also an avid golfer.
Elsie is survived by her Husband, Melvyn, a son: Scott (Maryhelen), three grandchildren: Nick (Madeline Thun), Charlie, and Billy Tapio, sisters: Christine and Donna, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents, a son, Brian, and her sister, Lucy. She will be deeply missed by all.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
