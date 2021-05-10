Elsie Madelaine Wiermaa, 96, died peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
She was born to Emma and Joseph Lahtonen on Feb. 22, 1925. She graduated from Embarrass High School and the Duluth Business School after which she worked for Travelers Insurance in Duluth. On Nov. 22, 1947, she married the love of her life, Julien Wiermaa. Together they raised six children and shared many adventures.
Elsie lived the majority of her life on beautiful Joseph Lake in Babbitt, Minn. She loved caring for her stunning flower gardens, picking berries, fishing and cross country skiing. She was the happiest in her north woods and tending her land. We will forever remember her competitive card playing and puzzle solving.
She welcomed everyone into her home with her kind words, genuine interest in other’s stories along with sharing amazing meals and her famous homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. Her open arms touched many lives.
Elsie is survived by her children: Amy (Mel) Hoit of Spokane, Wash., Susan (Greg) Milleville of Brookfield, Wis., John Wiermaa of Pine City, Minn., Alyssa (Jeff) Hawn of Newport, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dale and Arlene Wiermaa of Tower; her “sister” Bev Wiermaa of Ely; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Julien Wiermaa; her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Jo and Bob Godt; and her son, Brian Wiermaa; her parents and all of her siblings.
Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday May 13, at Argo Cemetery, Babbitt, with a graveside service immediately following at 11 a.m. Due to Covid restrictions the entire service will be outside, please dress appropriately.
Celebration of life will continue at the Junction Inn & Suites following the funeral.
Elsie’s life motto was “Everyday is a good one!”
