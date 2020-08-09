Elsie M. Aho Kovala, 86, of Duluth, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Franciscan Health Center. She was born in Virginia, Minn., on Jan. 20, 1934, to Oscar and Selma Aho. Elsie had worked at Maurice’s in the special-order department. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and the Altar Guild at church. Elsie enjoyed traveling, sewing and she was a great seamstress.
Elsie is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Kovala; daughters, Sally Kovala and Stacy Kovala; a son, Richard Kovala; grandsons: Oiron Hunter, Jesse, Kyle and Kenneth Kovala; and granddaughter, Kyleah Jarvi; great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Kurt and Kyle; sister, Esther; and brothers, Walter, Edward and Elmer Aho.
A sincere thanks to the staff at the Franciscan Health Center for their kind and compassionate care of Elsie.
If so desired memorials in Elsie’s name can be made to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Endowment Fund, 1325 N. 45th Ave. E., Duluth, MN.
A private family service will be held.
Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery at noon Saturday, Aug. 15. All are welcomed, social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth, 218-727-3555.
