Elsie Katherine Skoff, died at Methodist Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Elsie was born on Oct. 11, 1933, in Crosby, Minn., the youngest child, born to immigrant parents Marko and Ana Butorac. She graduated from Crosby Ironton High School in 1951. GO-CI-GO! Elsie married John Skoff on Aug. 22, 1953 in Crosby at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. They celebrated 61 years of marriage before John passed away in 2015.
Elsie lived her Catholic faith and had a special devotion to Our Blessed Mother. She was generous with her time and volunteered for Girl Scouts, the church guild, and Meals on Wheels. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Paciotti’s Lumber, Siegel’s Furniture and White Drug.
Elsie devoted her life to caring for her family. Her family was her greatest joy. Elsie was a great cook and accomplished baker. On Saturdays, she treated her family to hamburgers and homemade French fries. She made perfect poticas every Christmas and taught herself to make Krofi and Flancati. Elsie could make a meal at the last minute with whatever she had in her cupboard; a skill learned during layoffs at the mine.
Elsie was incredibly proud of her Slovenian and Croatian heritage. She enjoyed polka music, dancing with her husband, John and sharing stories of her growing up years in Crosby. She was so grateful for her parent’s hard work, sacrifice and love. She was fascinated with genealogy and discovering her family’s history. Above all, she was a generous, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by children, John (Cathy), Liz (Vic Yellovich), Marcia and Mike (Glenda); grandchildren, Amy Grenier, Michael (Melissa) Skoff Jr., John Paul Skoff, Mallory (Nic) Scott and Jake Yellovich; great-grandchildren, Damion, Samantha and Jax; one brother, Matt Butorac of Iron River, Mich..; and sisters, Liz Formanek of Henning and Fran Vidmar of Crosby.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; a grandchild, Sarah Yellovich; brothers, Joe and Frank Butorac; sisters, Mary Domencich, Margaret (Muggs) Harrison and Martha Miller.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Michael Garry.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks and social distancing are required. Church restrictions will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
