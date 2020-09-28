Elsie Irene Hermanson, 99, of Virginia and formerly of Palo, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in the Waterview Pines.
She was born Dec. 6, 1920, in Marengo, Wis., the daughter of Joel and Lydia (Peltoma) Sovari. After high school Elsie travelled to Washington, D.C., and worked as a waitress while waiting for Roy Hermanson to return from serving in Germany during WWII. Elsie reminisces about being called “blue eyes” while serving customers. They returned to Duluth and got married and moved to Palo. Elsie enjoyed sewing and cherished her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elsie is survived by her daughter, Rita (Jerry) Bodas of Palo; grandchildren, Rebecca (Dale) Ekmark of Angora and Rachel Bodas of Virginia; great-granddaughters, Morgan (Ethan) Powell of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Devan Ekmark of Angora; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; siblings, Leslie Savari, Richard Savari and Elaine Slaas.
Private family services were held.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
