It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, Elsie Helen Rutter. Elsie was a recent resident of Waterview Woods in Eveleth. She contracted COVID and succumbed to it at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth on Sept. 23, 2020.
Elsie was born June 25, 1935 to Edwin and Helen (Anderson) Kosola in the Hibbing Hospital. They predeceased her along with her sister, Ellen (Tom) LaFave; infant brother, Roger; and her husband of 57 years, Richard Warren Rutter.
Elsie is survived by her brother, Larry (Betty) Kosola of Leesburg, Fla.; her brother-in-law, Tom LaFave of Hibbing; her daughters, Desiree (Ben) Albizu of Hudson, N.Y., Charlene (Ted/Baldy) Ebert of Silica; sons, Michael Rutter (Gail Aalderks) of Sauk Rapids, Todd Rutter and Pinki of Silica, Shaun (Kim) Rutter of Hibbing; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Jean Pearthree in Colorado, Anita Parris in Maryland, and Sharon Lilliquist of Savage, Minn.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Elsie attended 17 different schools growing up. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and taught Sunday School when her children were young. She was involved in leading 4-H as well. She was an Avon lady a couple times, but spent the better part of her adult life being secretary/treasurer for Childeer Enterprises/Childeer Chips, Inc., Richard's logging businesses. Just before retirement, she was a secretary for radio stations WTBX/WKKQ. During the later years of their marriage, Elsie and Richard spent several winters in Phoenix, Ariz.
Elsie was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to hear what everyone was doing. She will be remembered as a woman of wit, who enjoyed a good laugh, a cigarette, and visits chatting over coffee with those she loved.
Due to COVID, the family will not have a public service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you help someone in need, donate to a food pantry, or make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).
Elsie's wish was to be cremated.
Online condolences may be made at https://affordableduluth.com/obituaries/elsie-h-rutter/420/
