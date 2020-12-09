Elsie Dahl, 91, of Tower, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Edgewood in Virginia.
Elsie was born on April 23, 1929, in Erie Township, Minnesota, to Oscar and Esther Stenvik. She lived on the family farm until she moved to Thief River Falls for high school. She married Alhert Dahl on April 19, 1948. They farmed in the Goodridge, Minn., area until 1955 when they moved to Tower. Elsie was a long-time resident of Tower until she moved to Edgewood in 2018.
Elsie was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower and was active in the Women in the Evangelical Lutheran Church. She and her dear friend Joyce Aronson started the quilting club that brought people together to sew quilts for Lutheran World Relief to send to countries in need. Over the years, Elsie enjoyed being an election worker, Sunday school teacher and Den Mother for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Elsie was passionate about baking, gardening and sewing. Her caramel rolls were a favorite of everyone who tried them. Her lovely flowers and raspberry patch were favorite summertime projects, and she had a green thumb with her indoor plants. She sewed a quilt for every member of her family including a great granddaughter expected in January 2021. Elsie was most passionate about her family and friends and everyone was welcome around her kitchen table.
Elsie is survived by her children, Ricky Dahl (Deann) of Duluth, Wayne Dahl (Karen) of Embarrass, Allen Dahl (Patty) of Virginia and Noreen Dahl of Arlington, Va.; one sister, Doris Mosher (Ben) of Tower; sister-in-law, Lorraine Stenvik of Goodridge; grandchildren: Lance Dahl of Rochester, Jesse Dahl (Ida Rukavina) of Virginia, Jason Dahl (Beverly) of Bellingham, Washington, Angela Dahl (Dan Combs) of Moorhead, Ashley Dahl (Jeff Mulligan) of Hudson, Wisconsin, Jeric Moesenthin of St. Louis Missouri, Jen Stank (Rick) of Superior Wisconsin, Kelsey Bock of Roseville and Haley Bock of Duluth; great grandchildren: Clara and Blake Dahl, Delia and Lucia Dahl, Jane and Charlie Dahl, Lincoln Challey, Fintan, Macrae and Lula Mulligan, Jordy and Jack Stank; and numerous nieces and nephews who thought of her as their second mom.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alhert W. Dahl in 2003; four siblings who died from cystic fibrosis Irene (infant), Roy age 10, Wallace age 19 and Jeannette age 24; brothers Orland Stenvik and Norman Stenvik; and only seven months ago her dear sister Edith Eidelbes.
A service celebrating her life will be held at a later date due to the dangers of gathering during the Covid-19 pandemic. Elsie was in declining health as she began palliative care to make her remaining months more comfortable. She was so happy that, after months of restrictions on visitors due to the pandemic, she would be able to see her friends and family again. This time was cut short when she was infected with the coronavirus and died within four days of diagnosis. She would want each of you to take the necessary steps to protect yourself and the ones you love from this cruel and contagious disease.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
