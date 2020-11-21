Eloise Jean Reigstad, 76, of Virginia, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Waterview Pines with her son Shane and sister Nan by her side.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1944 in Virginia to Arthur and Dorothy (Stokich) Anderson and grew up in Parkville addition to Mountain Iron. Eloise graduated from Mt. Iron High School in 1962 and attended Virginia Junior College and became a Feature Writer for the Gilbert Herald for several years.
On Oct. 23, 1964 she married Gary Reigstad in Rochester, Minn., and together they had two sons. Later, she met her special friend Billy Mourin who she spent 27 years together traveling and making beautiful music. She loved art, theatre, animals, children, writing and music. She directed the children’s choir in church and referred to the children as her little cherubs.
She was a caring and kindhearted mother and person. She loved her sons whole-heartedly. When she was a Feature Writer, she loved getting to know the people she wrote about and made friends with whomever she met.
Her favorite Bible verse in which she lived by, John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
She is survived by two sons, Ray (Lisa) of Mesquite, Nev., and Shane of Virginia; two granddaughters, Lacie and Krystal; four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Sophie, Alex and baby Lilianna due in January; brothers, Ronald (Cathie) Anderson of Carlton, George (Shar) Anderson of Gilbert, Nan (RJ) Marwick of Virginia; special nieces, Tasha (Spike) Carlson of Eveleth, Amber (Tom) Lenhardt of Prior Lake and Jessica (Chad) Rintala of Eveleth; one nephew and several other nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.