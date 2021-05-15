Elnor J. Hagadorn, 90, lifelong resident of Kelly Lake, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Rising Sun Vista in Hibbing.
She was born to Oren and Vivian (Sherman) Kendall on Sept. 5, 1930, in Hibbing. She was married to William “Bill” Hagadorn on Jan. 27, 1951, and together they had five children. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, fishing, spending time with her family at their cabin and going to church and bible study. Elnor lived most of her life in Kelly Lake and loved spending winters in Arizona.
Elnor is survived by her children: Steve (Michelle) from Britt, Minn., Larry (Diane) Howard Lake, Sharon Lantz (Currie), Hibbing, and David of Phoenix, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and her oldest son, Billy.
The family would like to thank Randy and Dana Johnson at Rising Sun Vista for taking such good care of her for the past 5 ½ years and her friend Sheree. They made her feel like family.
The family would also like to send a sincere thank you to Fairview Range Hospice for their exceptional care they provided for Elnor during this difficult time.
Funeral services for Elnor will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Dan Scally will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
