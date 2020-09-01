Elma Nelson, 86, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the South Campus Care Center in Leesburg, Fla.
She was born on May 28, 1934, to Lacy and Bessie Arnold in SugarLands, W.V.. After the death of their mother, Elma moved to Massachusetts in 1946 with her sister, Jean, to live with their older sister and brother-in-law. Elma graduated from Holliston High School in Holliston, Mass., in 1952. Elma traveled to Minnesota in 1953 where she met her future husband, Robin Nelson. Elma and Robin were married in 1954 in Chisholm, Minn. Throughout the years in Minnesota, Elma was active in various jobs and activities, including sewing, knitting, making porcelain dolls and gardening. She taught sewing classes for the 4-H club in Mahnomen, Minn., as well as working as a smoke chaser for the Minnesota DNR at Link Lake Ranger Station near Bigfork, Minn. She realized her dream of going to beauty school in the later 1960s. She owned and operated a beauty shop, boutique, and tuxedo rental while living in Orr, Minn., as well as running a small business out of her home making and decorating cakes. She donated her time and cosmetology skills to the Look Good Feel Better program for women diagnosed with cancer. Elma and Robin moved to Florida after retiring. While in Florida Elma was an active member of the Red Hats. She also continued her love of flower gardening, especially roses. She took music lessons while working at a local music store in Clermont, Fla., and enjoyed playing favorite songs on her organ.
Elma is survived by her children, Diana (David) Baraga, Steven Nelson, Christopher (Pamela) Nelson; and three step-grandchildren, Illiandra Burney, Xain Burney, and David Burney. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Blanchette.
Elma was preceded in death by her husband, Robin Nelson. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Lacy and Bessie Arnold; and siblings: Ray Arnold, Roy Arnold, Theodore Arnold, Donald Arnold, Geraldine Travis and Delmer Arnold.
Services for immediate family will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Carpenter Cemetery in Bear River, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Beyers Funeral Home, Leesburg FL. www.beyersfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.