Elma J. Riccio, 96, of Mountain Iron, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Waterview Pines in Virginia.
She was born on July 30, 1925, in Mountain Iron to John and Elvira (Lindval) Filander, and graduated from the Mountain Iron High School. On May 29, 1948, she married Daniel Riccio in Mountain Iron.
Elma was a 50 year member and past president of Mountain Iron American Legion Post 220 Auxiliary, taught catechism, was an active Girl Scout leader, and enjoyed fishing and playing bingo.
Survivors include four children; Dennis Riccio of Mountain, David Riccio of Juneau, Alaska, Doreen (Norm Malmquist) Riccio of Duluth and Danette Peterson of Roseville, Minn.; three grandchildren, Amanda (Dan) Lindquist, Kirsten Powers and Stephanie (Nick) Stark; and three great-grandchildren, William, Jacob and Salem.
Elma was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; and five brothers: Waino, Neilo, Will, Albert and Uno.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
