Elliot Scott Hannine

Elliot Scott Hannine, 60, of Linden Grove, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

No service will be held.

To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elliot Hannine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries