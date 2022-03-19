Ellen Marie Arthurs

Ellen Arthurs of North Ft. Myers, Fla., (formerly of Hibbing), passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 14, 2022, at Cape Coral Rehabilitation Center, Cape Coral, Fla., at the age of 87.
She was born on March 6, 1935, in Remer, Minn.
Ellen married William (Bill) Arthurs on Nov. 2, 1953, and made their home in Hibbing. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, camping, and fishing. After retiring from Fairview Medical Center in Hibbing as a Nurse’s Aide, Ellen and Bill moved to Florida to pursue their retirement dreams. Bill passed away on June 10, 2004, after more than 50 years of marriage. On Sept. 15, 2006, Ellen married James Rimmel of North Ft. Myers, Fla. They loved traveling and spending summers at their home in Virginia Beach, Va. Ellen enjoyed sewing, especially making clothes and quilts for her grandchildren and friends. She also loved to cook and bake for her family and friends and host large gatherings.
Ellen is survived by her husband, James Rimmel, North Ft. Myers, Fla.; sons, Joe (Peggy) Arthurs, Hibbing, Jim (Barb) Arthurs, Hibbing, John (Karen) Arthurs, Hastings; daughters, Marie (Mark) Stimac, Hibbing, Kathy Asher, Sandstone; sister, Rosemary Favreau, Grand Rapids, Mich.; sisters-in-law, Diane Arthurs, Perm, and Terry Michaud, Hibbing; grandchildren: Jeff (Rachel) Arthurs and their children Jackson and Averi, Champlin, Michael (Jeff Johnson) Arthurs, St. Anthony, Matt (Sarah) Arthurs and their children Natalie (Dustin) Simpson, Gavin, Noah, and Emerson, Springfield, Ga., Eric (Nicole) Helland and their children Dylan, Hani, and Tate, St Michael, Alaina McNallie and her daughter Maleri, North St. Paul, Bryan (Stephanie) Arthurs and their daughter Eve, Menomonie, Wis., Sara Wolske, Eagan, Brad Stimac, Hibbing, Tanya (Fred) Whitesides and their son Carrick, Bloomington, and Adam Hawkinson, Mankato, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; brothers: Delbert, Dick, Bob, David, Vernon (Smokey); sisters, Grace, Lorraine and Patty.
A Memorial Service will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Hibbing, on Saturday, May 21 at 11 a.m.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
To plant a tree in memory of Ellen Arthurs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.