Ellen Luoma, 99, of Mountain Iron, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Waterview Pines Health Center in Virginia.
She was born Feb. 6, 1922, to Edward and Johanna (Jussila) Hietala in Wolf, Minn. She married Arne Luoma on March 24, 1938. After a few years of living in Chicago, they made their home in Mountain Iron. She was mainly a stay at home mother, baking fantastic treats and knitting and crocheting many heirlooms for the family.
Survivors include daughters: Joleen Crosze of Edwardsville, Ill., and Carol (Anthony) Potocnik of Lakeland, Fla.; son, Arne (Lucie) Luoma of Mountain Iron; son-in-law, William Yoham of Miami, Fla.; 19 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arne in 1994; daughter, Sandra Yoham; grandson, Douglas Yoham; two sons-in-law: Robert Grosze and Robert Kangas; her parents; and sisters and brothers.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Waterview Pines for their years of care.
A funeral service for Ellen will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Humane Society of your choice.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
