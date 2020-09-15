Ellen Elvera Pevach died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the age of 99 years and eight months.
Ellen was born on Dec. 30, 1920, in Gilbert, to first-generation Finnish-Austrian immigrants, Geo and Ellen (Wertenese) Lampinen. She grew up in the Genoa Location of Gilbert with her parents and twelve siblings. Ellen married Wilho “Mac” Martinson on April 29, 1939, and they made their home in the Costin area of Mountain Iron. They had three sons, Dennis, Terry and David. Ellen taught Sunday school and sang in the choir at Messiah Lutheran Church, and also became active in the Legion Auxiliary Yoki-Bergman Post 220. Mac died unexpectedly on October 10, 1951. Ellen married Daniel T. Pevach on October 15, 1952, and they had a son Daniel Jr. and a daughter Debbie Jean. All three Martinson sons served in the military. Dan and Ellen hosted many Christmas Eve house parties, with plenty of potica and merriment. Dan Sr. died on August 21, 1982.
Ellen was a former member of Messiah Lutheran Church and a 60+ year member of the Legion Auxiliary. For most of Ellen’s adult life, she had bright red hair and a booming voice, with a feisty personality to match. She loved to gamble, play bingo, smoke Marlboros, and enjoy her favorite cocktail, a brandy cloudy. Ellen was proud of her family’s military service to our country and helped organize Mountain Iron’s Independence Day parade for many years. Ellen loved Mountain Iron’s Merritt Days festivities each August, and was delighted to be the Grand Marshal in 2008. Ellen was an excellent dancer into her 90s. Some of Ellen’s favorite people called her Nana, and she often told her grandchildren that they could have anything their little hearts desired.
Ellen is survived by a large extended family, including: children: Dennis (JoAnn) Martinson, David (Linda) Martinson, Dan Pevach, and Debbie Kirby; daughter-in-law, Nancy Martinson; son-in-law, Dave Takanen; grandchildren: Tracy (David) Kenyon, Terry Martinson Jr., Tammy Dutkowski, Keith Martinson, Troy (Melissa Briski) Martinson, Scott (Judy) Martinson, Derek Takanen, and Kyle Russo; great-grandchildren: Chelsy (Derek), Morgan, Jordan, Raquel (Jordan), Shania, Kianna, Carter, Xander and Averie; great-great grandchildren: Destiny, Paisley, Azalea, DelilahRae, Veahra, Trinity, and Amelia; niece and best friend, Shirley Peterson; and special grand-niece, Sue Kangas.
Ellen was preceded in death by her entire family of origin; both husbands; son, Terry; great-great-grandson, Jax; numerous nieces and nephews; and nearly all of her close friends of many decades.
Per Ellen’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.
