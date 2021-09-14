Ellen Ann Ricke

Ellen Ricke, 70, of Hibbing, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born March 22, 2021, in Park Rapids, Minn., to Walter and Verna (Wehmas) Maninga. Ellen loved helping everyone and volunteered her time in any way she could. This reason is why Ellen and her husband Roger won Hibbing Winter Frolic King and Queen one year. She loved to cook, bake, diamond paint, camp and spend most of her time with her grandchildren. She especially loved to spoil the fur babies with constant treats and affection.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Roger; children, Darla Erickson and Troy Ricke; brother, John (Patty) Maninga; grandchildren: Alisha, Amanda, Johnathen, MacKinley; many friends and relatives across the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Larry Maninga.
A memorial service for Ellen will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Open Door Church, 12025 Corey Tracts Rd., Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
