Ella Perpich

March 17, 1936 — April 26, 2022

Ella Perpich, 86, of Gilbert, Ariz., passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2022.

She was born on March 17, 1936, in Hibbing, Minn., to Mable Lindemoen.

Ella was an awesome lady, who cared for her son, Gregory, and was very much involved in developmental disabilities. She was involved in Arizona Partners in Policy Making.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty, and grandson, George Meados; and son-in-law, Daniel Meados; and her caregiver, Becky Johnson. A special thanks to all of the caregivers.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Gregory Perpich.

Funeral service for Ella will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Victory Lutheran Church, 5946 E. University Dr., Mesa, Ariz.

