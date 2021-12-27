Elizabeth M. “Ammy” Suomi, 82, longtime Mt. Iron, Minn., resident died Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the Virginia Convalescent Center Nursing Home in Virginia, Minn.
She was born May 20, 1939 to George and Helen (Narum) Clark in Bemidji, Minn. She entered the Sacrament of Marriage with David Lee Suomi on March 5, 1956 at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Elizabeth was employed at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Chisholm, Minn., for 30 years in the activities department. She had been a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mt. Iron, and later Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia after the consolidation. She was a member of SAFE, had a hobby club for Latchke Kids, taught tap and clogging at Range Academy of Dance. She also taught religious education, worked for Planned Parenthood Free Clinic, and was a local hospice volunteer. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, sewing, reading, and taking bus trips with family and friends to plays and musicals, she loved the Arts. Ammy was also known to give the “Biggest and best Bear Hugs around!”
Ammy is survived by her children, Kane (Bernadette) Suomi and Ramona Suomi, both of Mt. Iron, Minn,; siblings: Carol McBride and Dorinne Peratalo, both of Grand Rapids, Minn., Georgina (Alan) Riendeau, W. LaFayette, Ind., and Laurel (Chris) Luukkonen, Cherry, Minn.; five grandchildren: Jeremy Suomi, Jeffrey (Marissa Fleegel) Suomi, Jaclyn (Gary) Cook, Jonathan (Tristan Van Dell) Suomi, and Amber (Nicholas) Norman; 5 great-grandchildren: Julia and Lydia Cook, Evelyn Suomi, Brayden and Abigail Norman; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Suomi in 1994; and her parents, George and Helen (Narum) Clark.
There will be a private funeral service held at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing for Elizabeth. Fr. Daniel Weiske will officiate. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing. A celebration of life for Elizabeth will be held at a later date.
The Suomi family would like to express a sincere thank you to Virginia Convalescent Center and East Range Hospice for the wonderful care that was given to Elizabeth in her final days.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
