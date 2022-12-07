Elizabeth Jean Henderson
Elizabeth Jean Henderson, age 79, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Essentia Health—Virginia with her family by her side.
Liz was born in Duluth to Gloria and Michael Udovich. She was lovingly adopted by Frank and Agnes Skala. Liz spent her childhood years in Tower, and graduated from Tower-Soudan High School in 1961. In her senior year she was involved in Ta-Sa-Ha art editor, mixed chorus, glee club, annual and GAA.
After being married she moved to Soudan and raised her family. When her kids got older she worked at the Soudan School as a librarian and then a secretary. Other jobs Liz had include Alpine Air and Northern Insulation.
Liz had many accomplishments. She attended beauty school for a while. In 1986, she graduated with honors from LPN School. Later she also attended Mesabi Range College and graduated with honors in computers as an information management specialist.
Liz was united in marriage to Craig Henderson on July 19, 1986. Craig and Liz spent their lives together in Soudan. They loved to camp and spend time at Craig’s family cabin. The two of them enjoyed all of their fur babies.
Liz was well known as an excellent artist and seamstress. She was also very good at refinishing furniture. You could always find Liz working a crossword puzzle, reading, or possibly dancing. She was able to play piano by ear and had a beautiful voice. Mom also loved to dress up for Halloween and to garden.
She leaves behind her husband, Craig Henderson of Soudan; children, Jeffrey (Angie) Redetzke, Patricia (Rodney) Martin and Barbara (Tim) Thomas. She is also survived by siblings, Mary Rose Gag, Kathleen Arasimowicc and Zeita Wikstrom. She is survived by seven grandchildren: Chad Mattila, Sasha Stewart, Amber Burton, Tiffany Clemenson, Chelsea Zubke, Briana Tibbetts and Ava Redetzke; great-grandchildren: Morgan, Easton, Hayden, Kyler and Lyrik Dahl, Royce Stewart, Levi and Maddi Clemenson, Cohen and Ellis Rowland, Everleigh and Nakoa Burton, Nora and Lennon Zubke.
Liz was preceded in death by her biological and adopted parents; siblings, Marsha Nystrom, Danny and Lillian Sowden, Mary Margaret Jones and Carolyn Gangl; also her great-granddaughter, Cora Lynn Dahl.
Special thanks to St. Mary’s Hospice, East Range Team and all the nurses that cared for her at Essentia Health—Virginia.
Family and friends are invited to join in her Celebration of Life on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Martins Catholic Church in Tower with Rev. Fr. Beau Braun as Celebrant. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
