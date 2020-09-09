Elizabeth Esther “Bunny” Burleigh, 87 of Virginia, formerly of Eveleth and Eustis, Fla., absent from the body, present with the Lord — our mom passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus, on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Bunny was born Nov. 24, 1932, in Eveleth, the daughter of Wilfred and Esther (Anderson) Johnston, was a graduate of Eveleth High School and attended Eveleth Junior College. She married Howard Burleigh on Aug. 17, 1952, in Eveleth. Bunny worked in Red Owl cafe and was a cashier for K-Mart for many years. She was a devoted homemaker who raised five children and helped care for her father; then volunteered many hours for the Eveleth Nursing Home, and enjoyed gardening, biking, walking, and camping in many State Parks, especially Itasca. Bunny and Howard were snowbirds to Eustis, Fla., enjoying the Florida sun and their new friends, until moving there permanently in 2000. In 2007, Bunny moved back to the area and into Edgewood Assisted Living.
Bunny is survived by her children: Pamela Burleigh Nelson (Tim) Wandel (Bob) of Kansas, Debra (David) Stimac of Virginia, Peter Burleigh of South Dakota, Brian Burleigh of Biwabik, and Daniel Burleigh of Virginia; grandchildren: Paula (Steve) Runyan, Matthew (Anavel) Nelson, Daniel (Laura) Nelson, Andrew Nelson, Leah Nelson, Nathan Nelson, Zachary Stimac, Joseph Stimac, Tim (Linde) Burleigh, Kristopher Burleigh, Peter (Mandy) Burleigh, Jr., Andrew (Sarah) Burleigh, Jason Burleigh, Ben Burleigh, Laura Burleigh, and Michael Bushey; 21 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephew, cousins, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; siblings, Bernice Smith and Carolyn Quick; and son-in-law, Tim Nelson.
Family graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11,in the Eveleth Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Edgewood Assisted Living, Edgewood Memory Care, the Essentia Infusion Team, Essentia Health – Virginia, and Caring Edge Hospice - especially Casey - for the exceptional loving care and kindness shown to Bunny.
Memorials are preferred to honor Bunny’s memory and may be forwarded to the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home, 516 South First Street, Virginia, MN 55792.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.