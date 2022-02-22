Elizabeth “Betty” Beckers, 78, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at her winter home in Venice, Fla.
Elizabeth was born in 1943 to Ralph and Luella (Myers) Rudduck in Hibbing, Minn., and graduated from Greenway High School in 1961. Betty and Raymond Beckers were united in marriage on Oct. 12, 1963. Betty worked alongside Ray in the family construction business and managed the office.
Betty loved genealogy and enjoyed learning about her family history. She was a member of two genealogy clubs, one in Itasca County and one in Florida. Betty and Ray enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and wintering in Florida. Betty also liked photography, painting, and sewing.
Betty is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ray; daughter, Linda Jo Beckers; son, Ronald Beckers; siblings: Alice (David) Bach, Earl (Sherry) Rudduck, Marjorie Hart, Rosemary (Louie) Johannsen, Douglas (Connie) Rudduck, Margaret (Bob) Hauff; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Luella; sister, Diane Bentley; and brother, Scott Rudduck.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Rowe Funeral Home followed by the 1 p.m. funeral service. Rev. Jason Schiller will officiate.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
