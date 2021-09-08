Elizabeth (Bette) A. Fortman

Bette was born in Eveleth, Minn., to Sophie and Jacob Petrich. She lived on Adams Hill until they moved to Two Harbors. She married James Fortman and they moved back to the Iron Range. Bette worked at the Cluett Peabody Shirt Factory for years until they moved back to Two Harbors in 1975. While in Two Harbors she worked numerous jobs. In 93 she moved back to the Iron Range to live with her daughter Bernice.
Bette is survived by one sister, Dolly; children, Bette Lou (Todd) Woodruff, Bernice Biondich, James (Linda) Fortman, and Cliff Fortman; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; numerous siblings; and one daughter, Bonnie.
Funeral will be at a later date because of Covid.
