Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Savage, 93, of Parker, Colo., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Parker surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Detroit, Mich., the only child of the late John and Frances Pearl (Crowley) Connell. After marrying Bud in 1949, they embarked on the adventure of their lifetime, living at air bases around the world with their three children in support of his career as an Air Force fighter pilot. After Bud’s retirement brought them to Denver, Betty began her career with the Department of Treasury IRS Denver office where she worked until her retirement.
A voracious reader, Betty was always involved in a new book, and the advent of electronic readers only seemed to accelerate her reading pace, even into her nineties. Quilting was another of her pastimes, with the colorful designs decorating and warming the walls of their homes over the years.
But her true passion was family, and visiting with them was always the highlight of any day. Betty was just a phone call away, no matter where her family was. She will always be remembered for her humor, her twinkling and piercing Irish eyes, her sage advice, and her loving and unwavering support of her children and grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Betty is survived by her husband, John Ottinger of Parker, Colo., whom she married in 1996; her son, Michael (Pam) Savage of Parker, Colo., and her daughter Marilyn (Michael) Mullen of Batavia, N.Y.; grandchildren: Chad (Samantha) Savage of Kansas City, Mo., Danielle (Dave) Abrahams of Parker, Colo., Michael (Jerri) Savage of Boise, Idaho, Burgundy (Rob) McCoy of Amherst, N.Y., Chelsea (Christopher) Cummings of Batavia, N.Y., Bonnie (Gareth) Dismore of Stockholm, Sweden, Kyle (Amanda) Savage of Parker, Colo., and Samantha (Charith) Mullen of Amherst, N.Y.; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Major Kenneth “Bud” Savage (USAF Retired); and their son, John Patrick “Pat” Savage.
Betty will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Batavia, with a Celebration of Life to follow in Colorado at a later date. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Heflebower Funeral Home in Denver, Colorado and H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home in Batavia, New York.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.