Elide Young, 103, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Essentia Health Virginia.
She was born in Eveleth on Feb. 18, 1919, to Natale and Ersilia Varani. Elide grew up in Eveleth and attended school in Eveleth. She graduated from Eveleth High School, Eveleth Junior College and Winona State University with a major in music.
On July 27, 1945, she married Robert Young in Coronado, Calif. After graduation from Winona State she taught school. Later she worked as a social worker for the St. Louis County Social Services Department in Virginia.
Elide was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She enjoyed participating in musical activities while in college as well as later in life. She also enjoyed playing cards, reading, crocheting and knitting.
Elide is survived by daughter, Roberta (Rodney) Bahl, Georgetown, Texas; sons, John (Kathrene) of Abingdon, Md., and Thomas (Gayle) of Nisswa, Minn.; grandchildren: Ross and Ryan Bahl, Jason, Jared, Eric and Jessica Fair, Sara Young, Joy Bemboom, and Nathan (Alexis) Young; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sister Dorothy Giorgi.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Elio, Elisio and Bernardino Varani; sisters, Adeline Jenia and Edia Schochow; and a great-granddaughter.
Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
