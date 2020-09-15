Elgene A. Dropps

Elgene A. (Al) Dropps, 85, of Hibbing, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 14, 1935, Benton County, Minn., to Ella M. (Mangle) and John Dropps. He married Connie J. Werth in Hibbing on Oct. 26, 1957.
Al entered military service in the United States Navy in August 1954, during the Korean War and served on the U.S.S. Yorktown (the Fighting Lady). He was honorably discharged in August 1962.
He raised his family on a farm in Little Swan and worked for the Hibbing Office Supply for 30 years, retiring in 1996. After retiring, he and Connie moved to O’Leary Lake in Nashwauk where they lived before moving to Hibbing in 2004. He owned and operated Al’s Lock & Key Shop until 2017. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing and hunting.
Al is survived by his children: Nadine Kantola of Hibbing, Wanda (John) Taray of Cherry, Brenda (Jeff) Lindquist of Alaska, and Roy Dropps of Hibbing; sisters: Cecile (Darryl Allen) Aker, Barbara (Dave) Patla, Marge (Dave) Colemer, Joan Juvrud and Gwen (Duane) Waldron; 13 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Al was preceded in death by his wife, Connie (2018); parents; sisters: Ione Stott, Colleen Anderson, Jean Nynas Mannila, Marie Mannila; and one brother, Jack Dropps.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Rosehill Cemetery in Elmer Township with Pastor Rod Tuomi officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Minnesota guidelines, the family requests that precautions are taken by wearing masks and social distancing.
There will be no gathering afterward.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
