Elfreda Joy Anderson

Elfreda J. Anderson, 89, a Lake Nichols legend, passed into the sky on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Miller-Dwan Hospital in Duluth.
She was born in Dill City, Okla., in August of 1932, the daughter of Robert “Lee” and Ellen G. (Morris) Stubblefield and moved from southern Minnesota to Lake Nichols in 1961. Elfreda loved gardening, canning, raising chickens, quilting, and was the “Queen of Mending” who wasted nothing. She chauffeured many friends and neighbors, served as a Fire Warden for 50 years, and was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Canyon.
Elfreda is survived by her children: Craig (Kristen) Hanson, Joyleen “Vicki” (Scott) Schneider, Jocelyn (Ken) Currier and Jean Rindahl; eight grandchildren: Rick, Cole, Heather, Crystal, Vicki, Daryl, Kristi, and Erik; 12 great-grandchildren: Raina, Bella, Ella, Annabel, Ivy, Joey, Izzy, Dalila, Chloe, Rhowyn “Runt”, Brody, and Brooklyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Einar Hanson and Carl R. Anderson; one son, Clifton Hanson; brothers, Clifton Stubblefield; sisters, Nadine Banwart, Mary Elliott.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet.
The visitation will resume at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Canyon.
Interment service will be at the Northland Cemetery, followed with a luncheon at the Canyon Town Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
